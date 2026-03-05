Lokayukta officials raid office, residence of Karnataka Water Board Engineer

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/public-works-dept-staffer-caught-by-lokayukta-officials-while-accepting-bribe-in-mangaluru-3918356">Lokayukta </a>officials raided the house and office of KUWSDB (Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board) AEE Asif Iqbal Kaleel in Mysuru on Thursday.</p>.Lokayukta conducts raids on officials in Bengaluru\n.<p>On the directions of Lokayukta Mysuru SP T J Udesh, they raided his office in Saraswathipuram and his house on Shivaji nagar in NR Mohalla in Mysuru.</p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>