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Lokayukta raid office and house of PWD Engineer in Mysuru

With the allegation of having property beyond his earnings, Lokayukta officials led by Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh, DySP Venkatesh are conducting the raid.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:36 IST
KarnatakaLokayuktaMysururaid

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