<p>Mysuru: Lokayukta officials have conducted raid on the office of Assistant Engineer G K Revan Kumar, 59, serving at the office of PWD Executive Engineer on Vinoba road in Lakshmipuram police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Tuesday. </p> <p>With the allegation of having property beyond his earnings, Lokayukta officials led by Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh, DySP Venkatesh are conducting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raid">raid</a>. </p>.Lokayukta officials raid office, residence of Karnataka Water Board Engineer.<p>They are also checking at his residence on 8th cross at Kallalli in his native Mandya and father in law's house at Mole Koppalu in Mandya. </p>