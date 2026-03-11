Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

LPG trouble: Hotels face threat of closure in Mysuru region

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda said, most of the hotels have stock of cylinders for another two or three days only.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruLPGHotels

Follow us on :

Follow Us