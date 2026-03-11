<p>The supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been stopped in Mysuru district since Wednesday, affecting the hospitality sector and industries. However, the supply of domestic LPG cylinders has not been affected. But, there is panic booking by consumers. </p><p>There are around 1,500 hotels and restaurants in Mysuru city and surrounding areas. Shortage in supply has forced the hotels to cut down their menu - limiting to rice items. Many hotels have stopped providing items like roti, dosa, fried rice and manchurians.</p><p>Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda said, most of the hotels have stock of cylinders for another two or three days. Many hotels are facing the threat of closure, he added.</p>.MLA T S Srivathsa seeks action against officials concerned in Mysuru land scam.<p><strong>Industries</strong></p><p>Many industries and factories are dependent on commercial LPG cylinders for business. There are over 30 such industries in the Hebbal and Metagalli industrial areas. They are also facing problems due to the current situation.</p><p><strong>Marriage season</strong></p><p>With this being the marriage season, the crisis has disrupted weddings and other ceremonies. Even though the families have booked the choultries in advance, paying huge amounts, the non-availability of commercial LPG cylinders has created panic. There is no arrangement for using firewood in choultries now. However, if the situation continues, they have to find an alternative and use firewood, it is said.</p><p>The situation is almost the same in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts. As of now, there is no problem in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders. But, supply of commercial cylinders have been stopped.</p>