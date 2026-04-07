<p>Chamundi Hill, a revered site that draws thousands of devotees daily, has unfortunately become an eyesore, with several areas littered with garbage and plastic waste. Citizens concerned have taken to social media to share videos highlighting the issue, sparking widespread criticism. This has tarnished the image of Mysuru, a heritage city often regarded as one of the cleanest in the country.</p><p>Chamundi Hill, the sacred abode of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi, is a well-known pilgrimage destination. The hill is also a protected forest area, home to diverse flora and fauna. The Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority has designated it as a no-plastic zone, urging devotees to avoid bringing plastic carry bags and to refrain from littering the hill area with plastic waste.</p>.BJP MLA Srivathsa alleges Rs 200-crore scam near Chamundi Hills, asks for probe.<p>However, plastic covers and other garbage are disposed of by a section of the devotees , raising concern among environmentalists. The Chamundi Hill is gradually losing both - its ecological balance and spiritual sanctity - due to commercialisation and unscientific projects, they said.</p><p><strong>‘Garbage en route’</strong></p><p>Nataraj, a resident of Mysuru and a frequent visitor to Chamundi Hill, said, garbage is seen on the road connecting Nandi statue and also en route the hill. Plastic water bottles, empty turmeric and vermillion covers, biscuit wrappers and chips covers can be seen.</p><p>Despite several awareness drives, the people visiting the hill dirty the place. Several private organisations and students take up regular cleaning drives and collect loads of garbage, which mirrors the public apathy, he said.</p><p><strong>‘Violators fined’</strong></p><p>According to a Forest Department personnel, random checks are conducted and those carrying single-use plastic are fined, as the hill has been declared plastic-free. </p><p>Environmentalist Parashuramegowda said, “The issue can be resolved if all private vehicles are banned on the hill. KSRTC buses, especially electric vehicles, can be engaged to ferry devotees to the hill, similar to Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta, in Chamarajanagar district.”</p><p>“The system followed during the month of Ashada should be implemented throughout the year. The issue was also taken up by MLA G T Devegowda during the Assembly session. Carrying plastic items should be banned. Additional gates should be installed and devotees should be allowed only if they do not carry any plastic item. Besides, the Authority should implement ‘on the spot fine’ for those discarding garbage atop the hill”</p><p><strong>MCC urged to act</strong></p><p>A few persons have even recorded videos of the plastic covers and garbage on the hill and en-route to the hill and have uploaded them on social media platforms. When contacted, Mysuru City Corporation officials said that the Chamundi Hill is under the jurisdiction of the local Gram Panchayat, but the MCC provides support. It has been requested to take over waste management, to ensure cleanliness standards. The civic workers are engaged atop the hill for cleaning during festivals and auspicious days, they said.</p>