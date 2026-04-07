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Make Mysuru's Chamundi hill garbage-free; ban private vehicles, demand concerned citizens

The Chamundi Hill is gradually losing both - its ecological balance and spiritual sanctity - due to commercialisation and unscientific projects, environmentalists said.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:40 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruGarbagechamundi hill

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