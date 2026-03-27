<p>Mysuru: About two to two and half year old male Tiger has died due to snare at Agasanahundi village of H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, at about 300 meter from Metikuppe range of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagarhole-tiger-reserve">Nagarahole Tiger reserve</a>. </p><p>According to forest officials, the Tiger has died due to snare targeted for a Pig or other animal. The incident occurred about 36 to 48 hours ago, most likely on Wednesday night. </p><p>The incident came to light after local people noticed it around 11am on Friday. After receiving information, officials of the forest department rushed to the spot, conducted an autopsy as per NTCA norms and cremated it. It was affected in the neck and chest, officials said. </p>.Karnataka: Tiger sighted with cub in Chamarajanagar, found camping at banana plantations.<p>NTR wildlife veterinarian Ramesh and veterinarian Prasanna conducted the autopsy. </p><p>NTR director P A Seema, ACF Madhu, ARFO Rashmi, NTCA nominee Thammaiah, Chief WildLife warden nominee Ravindra, local Gram Panchayat President Girish were present. </p><p>Earlier a male tiger cub, aged around 10 to 11 months, died due to snare at Taraka forest area, near Dammanakatte, under Antharasanthe wildlife range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in November 2022, according to NTR officials.</p>