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Male tiger dies due to snare in Mysuru

According to forest officials, the Tiger has died due to snare targeted for a Pig or other animal.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:43 IST
Karnataka NewstigerMysurunagarhole tiger reserve

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