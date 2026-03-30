<p>Nanjangud (Mysuru dist): A 54-year-old man from Magadi in Bengaluru South district died of a heart attack while attending Sri Srikanteshwara Rathotsava in Nanjangud town, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru district</a>, on Monday. </p><p>The police refuted rumours that there was a stampede during the rathotsava.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Nanjundaswamy, had arrived at the temple town with his son and daughter-in-law. According to the police, Nanjundaswamy reached the 'Ratha Beedi' (chariot road) at 5 am, well before the start of the procession. He collapsed due to exhaustion and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared as dead, the police said.</p>.Mysuru: Devotees take part in Nanjangud Gautama chariot festival.<p><strong>Minor injuries</strong></p><p>In a separate incident, when the chariot was being pulled, Rangaswamy from Srirampura Layout in Nanjangud town sustained minor facial injuries. According to witnesses, his face hit against a barricade while he was attempting to protect a child, during a sudden surge in the crowd. He was treated at a local hospital and discharged.</p><p>In another medical emergency, Ningamma (60) from Chikkade village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, felt dizzy and was moved to the Taluk Hospital. Following an irregular ECG report, she was shifted to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru, for treatment.</p><p><strong>Police clarification</strong></p><p>Dismissing rumors of a stampede circulating on social media, Nanjangud Town police inspector Ravindra clarified that no such incident occurred.</p><p>“Pushing and shoving are common during such massive gatherings. But, there was no stampede. We have taken all precautions to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Those who felt exhausted or fainted were immediately provided medical assistance and moved to hospital,” Ravindra said.</p>