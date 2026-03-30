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Man dies of heart attack during Nanjangud Rathotsava

Police dismiss as rumors reports of a stampede during rathotsava
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru districtNanajangud

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