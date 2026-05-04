<p>H D Kote, Mysuru district: Forest department personnel arrested a man for poaching a pangolin and trying to sell its scales in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district.</p><p>Harish of Metikuppe tribal hamlet is arrested. Acting on a tip off, a Special Tiger Conservation Force (STF) ACF N Manjunath and RFO Ramanjaneyalu conducted a raid and arrested Harish.</p>.Two held for poaching deer in Chamarajanagar's Kollegal; 43 kg meat seized.<p>He was trying to sell the pangolin scales near Agasanahundi bus stand on Moorkal main road and 320 grams of shells and a mobile phone was seized from him.</p><p>The accused has been handed over to judicial custody, according to officials. Deputy Range Forest Officers Vinod, Santosh Kamanore, Kaleem Pasha, the patrolling team and others participated in the operation.</p>