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Man held for poaching pangolin, trying to sell its scales in Mysuru

He was trying to sell the pangolin scales near Agasanahundi bus stand on Moorkal main road and 320 grams of shells and a mobile phone was seized from him.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsPangolinpoachingMysuru

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