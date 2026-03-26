<p>Mysuru: In the absence of an elected council and Mayor since three years, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Administrative Officer and Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-city-corporation-presents-rs-1311-crore-budget-in-absence-of-mayor-corporators-3944047">presented the budget</a> for a third time, on Wednesday. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif joined him. In the absence of the corporators - elected representatives of the urban local body - MCC officials formally gave a nod to the budget. The term of the council ended in November 2023, and the election is yet to be held.</p><p>The MCC is expecting its own revenue and grants of Rs 1,311.13 crore and has proposed an expenditure of Rs 1,300.92 crore, leading to a surplus of Rs 10.20 crore for the financial year 2026-27. </p><p>The MCC is expecting a revenue of Rs 466.19 crore; grant of Rs 223.99 crore from the State government; Rs 132.50 crore Central government grant; Rs 204.05 crore special grants, and other grants of Rs 16.33 crore.</p><p>In 2026-27, the MCC projects to collect Rs 286.72 crore through property tax, khatha transfer fee, and advertisement fee; Rs 115.35 crore through water tax and UGD maintenance fee; Rs 27.50 crore through building license, and water connection fee; Rs 8.84 lakh from trade license; Rs 6.49 crore by rent of commercial complexes and markets; and advertisement fee of Rs 2 crore.</p><p><strong>Quality control lab</strong></p><p>The MCC has planned a quality control sub-division and a laboratory at a cost of Rs 1 crore to test the quality of public projects like road, bridges, and buildings at the construction stage, to verify if the materials used are as per the prescribed standards. </p><p>People can scan QR codes in all wards and avail the name and details of all officials to contact them. The time taken to respond will be recorded in the central dash board.</p><p>The MCC plans to implement GPS fleet vehicle tracking system to monitor the movement of all its 579 vehicles. It plans to develop Clean City app, where citizens can take photo and upload, if waste collection vehicles have not picked it on time. </p><p>It plans to take up Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) 3D mapping of all buildings, road network, land area and other infrastructures, in order to maintain and develop them. </p>.Mysuru civic body lists slew of projects, green initiatives to build model city.<p>Even as e-office has been implemented at the head office, it will be implemented in all nine zones and Vani Vilas Water Works, market, properties, and Ashraya divisions from April 1. Even as it has already adopted record indexing and digitalisation in the head office and digitatlised A, B, C category files, by scanning and digitalising 12,87,133 documents, it plans to take up similar works in all zones at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. </p><p>It plans to give e-khatas via E-Aasthi within seven days; and issue building license via United Land Management System (SBPAS). </p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that they will make a separate budget provision for Greater Mysuru, after the final notification. "We need at least six months to streamline and include all new areas under the MCC, once the notification is issued. We plan to involve experts and form a vision group, to develop Mysuru in a sustainable way, with a democratic and inclusive plan, by involving general public, in order to retain the original nature and charm of Mysuru as a heritage city," he said.</p>