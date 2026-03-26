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MCC budget: Civic body plans several administrative reforms in Mysuru

The MCC is expecting its own revenue and grants of Rs 1,311.13 crore and has proposed an expenditure of Rs 1,300.92 crore.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 00:09 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 00:09 IST
KarnatakabudgetMysuru

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