<p>Mysuru: Amid concerns over inadequate green cover, increasing pollution, rising temperature, and climate change, Mysore City Corporation launched the project in Friday to develop Miyawaki forest in yet another park of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru </a>in an attempt to retain the charm of the city. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif formally launched the Miyawaki method of afforestation project at a 1.5 acre land in Saalumarada Thimmakka park at Dattagalli. </p><p>They are planting 15,000 seedlings of about 28 species of plants, including Melia Dubia (Hebbevu), Chukrasia Tabularis (Karadi), Acrocarpus (Banaji), Swietenia macrophylla (Mahogany) among others. They will make necessary preparations and take up proper plantation in July or August.</p>.Mysuru: MCC launches Miyawaki method of afforestation at Dattagalli.<p>Few other saplings planned to be planted at Thimmakka park include Artocarpus heterophyllus, Calophyllum Apetalum, Psidium guajava, Albizia lebbeck, Dalbergia nigra-Rosewood, Ficus racemosa, Aegal marmelos, Azadirachta indica, custard apple, Mallotus philippenis, Albizia Saman, Delonix Regia, Mangifera indica, Emblica officianlis, Terminalia catappa, Bauhinia racemosa,Silver oak, Syzygium cumini, Madhuca longifolia, Cassia fistula, Madhuca longifolia, Ficus religiosa, Ficus benghalensis, Terminalia bellerica. </p><p>They had earlier developed two other parks in similar way. About 12,000 plants were planted acroess 1.2 acres at a public park in Vijayanagar 3rd stage, near Hinkal in September 2024. Another 15,000 saplings were grown in 1.5 acre in August 2025 in Jodi Bevinamara park in Dattagalli. </p><p>MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (Horticulture) P K Mohan Kumar informed that these three projects are taken up under 'Namma Mysuru Namma Koduge' project of MCC. </p><p>The present project at Saalumarada Thimmakka park is taken with CSR funds from Toyota Accessories Development ME India (TADME) and the previous two projects were taken up with CSR funds from Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts. "They will plant saplings, maintain them for three years and hand them over to MCC," he said. </p><p>He added that they have plans to develop at least two more parks in a similar way this year. Even as the State Government has announced plans to develop 100 Miyawaki parks in urban Karnataka, they are hoping that they will get funds to develop a few parks in Mysuru too, Mohan said. </p><p>According to MCC Horticulture Inspector, Y C Puneeth Kumar, these forests can be developed within 10 years. </p><p>Even as there are 529 parks in Mysuru city spread over 18 lakh sq feet, only 295 of them have been developed. </p><p>"Most of the remaining parks have basic amenities like walking paths. All parks are fenced. But only landscaping is not done in them. So far eleven parks have already been adopted by private people and developed under 'Namma Mysuru-Namma Koduge'. We are hoping for more people to participate in it. Private people can either develop them on their own as Miyawaki forests or develop them as parks, beautify and maintain them. They can even contribute funds under Corporate Social Responsibility, MCC will maintain them" Mohan said. </p>