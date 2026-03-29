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Mysore City Corporation launches Miyawaki method of afforestation at third park

Project has been taken up at Saalumarada Thimmakka Park at Dattagalli.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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