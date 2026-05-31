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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

MCC to award 'green property tags' to promote sustainable practices in Mysuru

Sustainable living experts U N Ravikumar and Ramesh Kikkeri have set a model, by adopting all possible environmentally responsible practices in their homes in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurumccMysuru City Corporation

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