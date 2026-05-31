MCC to award 'green property tags' to promote sustainable practices in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: At a time when India is facing energy crisis due to the West Asia war, sustainable living is not just a buzz word for these two Mysureans, but a way of life for decades.</p><p>Sustainable living experts U N Ravikumar and Ramesh Kikkeri have set a model, by adopting all possible environmentally responsible practices in their homes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>. </p><p>Even as the heritage city of Mysuru is known for being a green city, and clean city, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation</a> (MCC), led by Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, is all set to promote Mysuru as a sustainable city, by promoting such eco-friendly lifestyle among the citizens. </p><p>As a first step, in the wake of the World Environment Day (June 5), the MCC is all set to encourage and inspire people, by awarding 'green property tags' to those who have adopted such sustainable measures in their properties, said MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) K S Mruthyunjaya.</p>.Mysuru civic body lists slew of projects, green initiatives to build model city.<p><strong>Ramesh Kikkeri</strong></p><p>"Hardly 1 per cent of the households in Mysuru have adopted sustainable practices to save money and energy," says Ramesh Kikkeri, a retired engineer who has served in various countries for about 25 years. Currently he is serving as a consultant for sustainable living. He practices the mantra of 'refuse, reduce, reuse and recycle' at his house. </p><p>Ramesh and his wife Sudha Ramesh, a Yoga teacher, residents of Railway Layout in Bogadi, use neither LPG cylinder nor electricity supplied by CESC. </p><p>Ramesh has utilised all natural resources. He generates biogas by installing 1 cubic meter plant and uses 3 kg wet kitchen waste (segregated at source). The slurry coming out of this unit is used to nourish plants and trees including a Champak and Tabebuia in front of his home. He harvests rainwater with a 25,000 liter underground tank. He has installed 500-litre parallel solar panels for heating water. Both facilities are utilised by four houses. He has installed a rooftop solar energy system with 990-watt panels (330-wx3 panels) which generates 1-kw power, enough for his own household consumption - lighting, television, fans, washing machine, and refrigirator. </p><p>Ramesh has also adopted low-embodied energy eco-friendly self-sustainable, cost-effective construction practices for his house - arch foundation without utilising columns, pillars for it; and jack arch tile roof for the first floor ceiling. He has used precast for lintel, doors, windows, kitchen slabs and even TV shelves, eliminating the use of wood. </p><p><strong>Ravi Kumar</strong></p><p>U N Ravikumar, a retired professor, and his wife D Lalitha Raj, an architect, have built their home at Roopa Nagar using nature-based system, with soil and cement walls, tiled roof, terracotta and kadapa floor, and recycled polished plywood doors and wardrobes. They are harvesting rainwater, by collecting it in a 11,000 litre capacity tank, filtering it, and using it for cooking and drinking purpose. They use the borewell water supplied by the Bogadi Town Panchayat for general use only during non-rainy season from November to May.</p>.Mangaluru rolls out four-way waste segregation under revised Solid Waste Management Rules 2026.<p>They naturally recycle grey water, by adopting reed bed system, where the water flows through a bed of gravel (pebbles) and sand along with canna plants, (Reeds - plants and their root-zone bacteria break down pollutants and absorb nutrients, resulting in clean water for irrigation) at the alley behind their home. They use the treated water for 20 native trees and 80 species of 100 plants. They generate organic compost from wet kitchen waste for the plants. They grow vegetables at their backyard and on terrace. Their plants attract bees, pollinators and several birds. They also use solar power panels for heating water. </p><p><strong>Environment consciousness</strong></p><p>Ramesh Kikkeri said, "Mysuru can become a hub for sustainable practices, if the MDA and MCC provide a booklet on sustainable practices to every citizen approaching for building plan approval."</p><p>Ravi Kumar said, "Sustainable practices like RWH are mandatory for building plan approval in urban areas across Karnataka. But it should be legally mandated like in Tamil Nadu". </p><p>Ramesh Kikkeri said, "Science should support the end user. There should be a 'bottom-up' approach, and environmental consciousness and commitment to sustainable living should begin with every individual."</p>