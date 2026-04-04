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MCC withdraws ‘unscientific’ vehicle cess proposal amid public outrage

The MCC had initially planned to collect an annual cess of Rs 100 for two-wheelers, Rs 200 for three-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 18:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsTaxtwo-wheelerVehiclecessMysuru City Corpoation

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