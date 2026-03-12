<p>Mysuru: With just a week left for Ramzan, the number of visitors to the shopping destination Meena Bazaar on Sawdey Road, is increasing every day, particularly in the evenings at Mandi Mohalla, Mysuru. </p><p>Ramzan heralds a month-long shopping frenzy, driven by preparations for the Eid celebrations, with peak activity in the last 10 days.</p><p>Chandramana Ugadi, Kannada and Telugu New Year, and beginning of the new lunar calendar for 2026, is on March 19, while Ramzan is on March 21. There is a huge crowd on the narrow lane for the purchase. People, irrespective of caste and religion, are busy shopping on the stretch, which has a huge display of garments, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes and eatables, including samosas.</p>.Umrah pilgrimage during Ramzan cancelled for Bengalureans.<p>A person, walking through the lit-up lanes of Meena Bazaar, feels the Ramzan vibe. The shopping stretches well into the night, but the road is closed for vehicular traffic when the month of Ramzan begins, facilitating the people to shop for the festival.</p><p>Most of the shops have been renovated and decorated, complete with illumination to attract the buyers. Right from salwars, sarees, scarves, stoles, kurtas, footwear, trinkets, goggles, caps, belts, handkerchiefs, perfumes, handbags, hair accessories are sold along the stretch during the festive season. </p><p>Harini, a college student, said it has become a habit for several years to visit Meena Bazaar during Ramzan. "I visit once with my group of friends to see what is available, and yet again with my parents for purchase. Relishing the variety of samosas here is a must every time," she said.</p><p>Syeda, a student of fashion designing, said, "It is a known fact that we not only get the latest street fashion, but it is a fast emerging hot-spot for customised outfits. You get almost everything here." </p><p><strong>Variety of burqas</strong></p><p>Burqa, the outer garment worn by Muslim women to cover themselves in public, is available in different styles and colours. Mohammed, who has owned a burqa shop for decades, said that burqas are available in different colours apart from regular black and are sold at Rs 500 to thousands of rupees. Now, the women seek customised burqas, in Kaftani and Afghani styles.</p><p><strong>Skull caps</strong></p><p>There is a great demand for the skull caps worn by Muslims. You get Hyderabadi, Kashmiri, Afghani and other varieties of caps, with embroidery and zardosi works. It is available from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000.</p><p><strong>Foodie’s delight</strong></p><p>While the stretch of Sawdey Road has transformed into a shoppers paradise, the stretch beyond KT Street is a foodie’s delight with shops selling sherbets, kebabs, samosas, jellies and other Ramzan delicacies. There is a huge demand for the eatables just before sunset, when the Muslims break their fast. Mysureans can also purchase a variety of dates and other dry fruits during the season.</p>