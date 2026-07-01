Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah visits Chamundi Hill, offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple

<p>Mysuru: Urban Development Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra-siddaramaiah">Yathindra Siddaramaiah</a> made his maiden visit to the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Wednesday after assuming charge as a minister, and offered special prayers to the presiding deity, Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi.</p>.Crowd management priority; special tickets at Rs 2k atop Chamundi Hill announced ahead of Ashada month celebrations.<p>Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he prayed to the Goddess for good rains and a bountiful harvest in Karnataka, and wished for the prosperity, peace, and well-being for farmers and all citizens.</p><p>Former Zilla Panchayat member Rakesh Papanna accompanied the minister during his visit.</p>