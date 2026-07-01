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Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah visits Chamundi Hill, offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he prayed to the Goddess Chamundeshwari Devi for good rains and a bountiful harvest in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruYathindra Siddaramaiahchamundi hill

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