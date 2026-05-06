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Mirror-mirror on the wall: Idea to tackle open urination near Mysuru bus stand sparks debate

The initiative aims to discourage people from urinating in public at a spot long associated with the issue.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 08:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruTrendingUrinating in publicmirror

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