Mirror-mirror on the wall: Idea to tackle open urination near Mysuru bus stand sparks debate

<p>In an unusual bid to curb open urination, authorities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru city</a> have installed reflective mirrors along a roadside wall near the Suburban Bus Stand. The initiative aims to discourage people from urinating in public at a spot long associated with the issue.</p><p>Videos circulating online show several large shiny steel mirror fixed along the wall. </p><p>Sharing the video on X, user named '@Theshashank_p' wrote, "Whoever came up with this idea deserves nothing less than a Nobel... Genius."</p>.<p>The video has gone viral on social media, triggering broader discussions on civic behaviour, sanitation, and the shortage of accessible public toilets in Indian cities.</p><p>While many users praised the idea as a creative and practical deterrent, others argued that the issue cannot be addressed through embarrassment alone.</p><p>Several users pointed to inadequate urban sanitation infrastructure, saying authorities should focus on expanding access to hygienic public restrooms and imposing fines on violators.</p><p>One user appreciated the initiative but stressed that the larger concern remains the lack of clean toilet facilities.</p><p>Another wrote, “People will do everything except solving the core problem. Build them bloody toilets!”</p><p>Responding to the criticism, the person who first shared the video said, “There are at least 4 toilets in 100 mts radius of this place, but our great citizens prefer to pee on the road.”</p>.Mysuru: Hygienic public sanitation infrastructure a challenge.<p>Some users reacted humorously to the installation, suggesting “installing a camera, and live telecast.”</p><p>Others, however, doubted the mirrors would last long, with one user remarking, “People will break these and then pee over them.”</p><p>Another commented, “First they will spit pan and then they will pee..can't do much with people without civic sense. Need to go back to school and make kids follow rules and from that generation change will happen.”</p>