<p>Mysuru: The reflective stainless steel mirrors, installed recently opposite the KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), raises questions on the lack of civic sense among the people and the lack of infrastructure – adequate and hygienic public toilets - in the city.</p><p>Some citizens describe this initiative as ‘innovative’, while some deem this to be a temporary solution for a much bigger problem. Residents point out that for 65 wards, with numerous tourist attractions, under the MCC, there are only 78 public toilets for a population of over 15 lakh people and thousands of tourists visiting everyday, which manifolds during weekends and holidays. It is also a reflection on our education system, which has utterly failed in inculcating civic sense among the citizens, they opined.</p> .<p>Manohar, a shopkeeper behind the wall, where the mirrors are installed, has seen people urinating against the wall for nearly 30 years. He said, “When visitors reach the bus stand and deboard, the smell of the stinking urine hits them, causing them to have a bad first impression of the city”.</p><p><strong>Stench</strong></p><p>The Swachh Bharat Mission declared India to be Open Defecation Free in 2019. “However, the people are still urinating in the open. Right beside the mirror, there is a new washroom, next to an old one. The wall sees more users than the washroom. Men lack basic manners. To save Rs 5 to Rs 10, they are polluting the place,” said fruit juice seller Samsher.</p><p>“There are four toilets within a walking distance of the bus stand. But, people, especially men, urinate in the open,” said autodriver Naveen Kumar.</p><p>However, V S Jagadish, a lecturer in Mandya, said, the public toilets are not maintained well. “The worst are ones in the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. As I commute daily to Mandya, it is inevitable for me to use the public toilets in the bus stand. The attendants in these toilets are not supposed to collect any money for urination. Still, we give them some change. But, they are not clean. The KSRTC managing director, officials, Transport Commissioner and Transport Minister should use them, to see how bad they are. If clean toilets are provided in more numbers, as the floating population is more in Mysuru compared to other cities, people will gradually stop urinating in the public,” he said.</p> .<p>Autodriver Nandish said, “Even if there is a washroom, if there is no place to park our vehicle, we cannot use them. The police will take a photo of our vehicle and impose a fine on us, if we park near washrooms”.</p><p>“The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) toilets around the city follow the PPP (Public- Private Partnership) model. It is contract-based and managed by local bodies. Only if the water supply is good in the washrooms, we can use them. Or else, we control our bladders and suffer till we get an adequate washroom,” said Nandish.</p><p>“Toilets are open 24/7 only in the KSRTC Sub-Urban bus stand. Other public washrooms close by 9 pm. If one is travelling during the night, these public washrooms cannot be accessed,” said autodriver Mahadeva.</p><p>“The management of the toilet changes every month. The previous management maintained the washroom well while it is dirty now. They are cleaned only twice - once in the morning and once in the evening,” said fruit seller Ramesh, referring to the SBM toilet on Chandrashekar Road, Mandi Mohalla.</p> .<p><strong>Solution</strong></p><p>Samsher said, the mirror only acts as a tool of embarrassment to the people urinating there. “There has been a decrease of 90% urination near the wall since the installation of the mirror. However, most other walls of the heritage city of Mysuru are still polluted. The MCC cannot put mirrors all around the city, to curb this problem. They should provide adequate and clean toilets across the city,” he said.</p><p>Samshir said that a hefty fine is the only way to make people develop some basic civic sense, till education provides it.</p>