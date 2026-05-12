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Mirrored Wall: Reflection of civic sense, lack of infrastructure

For 65 wards there are only 78 public toilets in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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