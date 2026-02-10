<p>Mysuru: Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan directed the officials to make all arrangements to ensure that the devotees visiting Sri Srikanteshwara temple for the annual 'Dodda Jathre' (big fair) do not face any difficulty.</p><p>Presiding over the preparatory meeting on the Nanjangud Sri Srikanteshwara temple’s fair, scheduled for March 30, this year, the MLA emphasised on cleanliness and sanitation and said proper waste management must be maintained, to keep the town clean.</p>.Srikanteshwara temple gets total rights on tonsured hair.<p>“Adequate drinking water must be provided, by deploying necessary staff. Mobile toilets should be arranged for the convenience of the public. Power lines crossing the chariot path must be temporarily removed on the day of the Rathotsava and reconnected later. Continuous power supply must be ensured during Teppotsava,” Darshan said.</p><p>“The five chariots of the temple must undergo technical inspection. A fitness certificate must be issued after any necessary repair. Roads around the temple and the chariot path must be levelled, and the potholes must be filled,” he said.</p><p>The MLA said, “temporary health centres should be set up, to prevent the spread of diseases due to large gatherings. Well-equipped ambulances and skilled medical staff must be deployed. Organisations distributing free 'Prasada' must get their food samples tested to ensure they are fit for consumption. The KSRTC should operate extra buses from March 29 to April 2 to connect the town with nearby cities and towns”.</p><p>“Divers and boats must be deployed along the banks of the Kapila River to ensure the safety of devotees,” he added.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy stated that proper barricading is essential as large crowds gather near the chariot (ratha). Police personnel should be deployed around the barricades, to prevent congestion and stampedes, he said.</p><p>Additional DC P Shivaraju also attended the meeting. </p>