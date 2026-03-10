<p>Mysuru: MLA T S Srivathsa demanded action against the officials concerned and the persons involved in the recent land scam in Mysuru, the home town of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Erring officials and usurpers have no fear of law in the CM’s district, as no action is being taken against them,” he said.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in Mysuru, on Tuesday, Srivathsa recalled that on March 5, he exposed a sale agreement registered for an amount of Rs 40 crore for 24 acres and 10 guntas of government land, which is worth over Rs 200 crore.</p>.Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivathsa alleges Rs 500 crore scam in MDA; sets deadline to clear lake encroachment.<p>He said, “I was wrong in estimating the worth of the land on Survey Number 4 of Kurubarahalli at the foot of Chamundi Hill as Rs 200 crore. Its estimate would be over Rs 900 crore at Rs 10,000 per square feet. The officials have acted swiftly and have cancelled the registration. But, the entire process appears fishy. There is a need to probe the scam and take action against the officials and the persons involved in usurping government lands. What was the role of various government officials and the people involved in this bid to sell the government land? Should they go scot-free?” he asked.</p><p>Pointing out the earlier issues - evacuation of encroachment of the lake land at the foot of Chamundi Hill and a government land on Nanjangud near Ele Thota, which were done after he raised them - the MLA asked, what action has been taken against the encroachers?</p><p>“Even in the compensatory sites allotment scam in the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (now MDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife returned the 14 sites and claimed to have come out clean. “What action has been taken against those who have committed the crime? Is it enough to just reclaim government lands? Is it enough to just reverse actions? Should not criminal action be taken against those involved in the scams?” Srivathsa asked.</p><p>“Even while cancelling the sale agreement of the 24 acres and 10 guntas of land in Kurubarahalli, the repayment of the advance amount has been done in cash. Can such huge transactions be done in cash? Should not the transaction be probed? Even though the land has been proved to be government land, there is a board on the said land, claiming it to be a property of Riyaz Khan, and a case is pending before a court in Mysuru. The next hearing is slated for March 18? How could Riyaz Khan file a suit, before a court, for a government land?” Srivathsa asked.</p>