<p>Mysuru: MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait indirectly expressed a strong displeasure against MLC Yatindra Siddaramaiah's alleged interference in government affairs and the delay in the political developments.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Saturday, Sait said, he supports the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday, regarding the leadership change issue. It can be noted that there has been speculation on Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah as CM since a long time, especially after Siddaramaiah completed half the five-year term in November 2025.</p><p><strong>Power not permanent</strong></p><p>Sait said, "Power is not permanent for anyone. I have said this earlier also. The people of Karnataka have blessed us with 136 MLAs to form the government. However, power is not permanent for anyone. Our Congress party high command has stated that they will take a decision, and they will do so, shortly".</p><p>Reacting to Yatindra Siddaramaiah's statement that his father Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for the full five-year term, Sait said he supports Shivakumar's response to it. It can be noted that Shivakumar said "Yathindra is our high command. Whatever he says, I will accept with respect. Let us accept him as the high command when he issues statements like a high command," in Mangaluru, on Saturday.</p><p>Sait said, "Shivakumar has already reacted to Yatindra's statement. I support and agree with D.K. Shivakumar's stance on this matter".</p><p><strong>Cabinet reshuffle</strong></p><p>When asked about the long-pending Cabinet reshuffle, Sait said, "It was said that the reshuffle would happen in January. But I have no idea which year's January they were referring to", sarcastically. It can be noted that Sait represents Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, the home district of Siddaramaiah. However, Siddaramaiah, who favours Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has not entertained Sait. Recently, Khan met Sait's opponent Abdul Majeed of the SDPI in Mysuru.</p><p>In response to the rumors about Yatindra Siddaramaiah's excessive involvement in administration, Sait said: "People are saying that interference is happening not just in my constituency, but in all constituencies across the state. I will speak more on this at the right time".</p><p>Sait also slammed certain officials for their conduct and said, "Some officials are behaving as if 'it is holy water only when it comes from the conch' (meaning that they will take orders only from certain leaders). We also know how to blow the conch".</p>