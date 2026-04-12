<p>Mysuru: MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait has written a letter to Karnataka State Home Minister G Parameshwara, to sanction necessary posts for the bifurcated Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru, announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>In a letter dated April 9, Sait has pointed out that the government announced the creation of the Udayagiri South and North stations, under his Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly constituency, but has declined to create the required 86 posts.</p><p>“The Additional Chief Secretary for Home has rejected the proposal to create 86 posts required for the Udayagiri North Police Station, in a letter to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP), dated March 31, 2026. This makes the 2026-27 Budget proposal for new police stations a mere announcement and a mockery of the government’s projects and programmes announced in public interest,” the letter states.</p>.Summer heat results surge in viral gastroenteritis in Mysuru.<p>The MLA has recalled that the Udayagiri Police Station, under his Assembly segment, was bifurcated in public as well as administrative interest, as per the government order, issued on June 20, 2025. In an order, issued on November 18, 2025, it was permitted to start the Udayagiri North Police Station on a condition to depute 49 personnel from the erstwhile Udayagiri (now Udayagiri South) Station and also from other stations, where the workload is a bit less. However, a police station needs 86 posts for functioning. In view of operating the station and strengthening the police system, the DG and IGP had written a letter on January 17, 2026, to sanction a total of 86 posts,” Sait has stated.</p><p>Former leader of opposition in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) K C Showkath Pasha said, a house has been rented and modified in Rajiv Nagar 1st Stage for the Udayagiri North Station, under the guidance of the MLA. “But, the station cannot become operational, without the required staff. The MLA is also keen on identifying land for an own building for the new station,” he said.</p><p>Pasha said, under the NR Division of the Mysuru City Police, there are a total of five stations, at present. “Under the jurisdiction of the remaining four stations of Jayalakshmipurum, VV Puram, Mandi and NR, the total properties – both residential and commercial – are only 28,000, whereas under Udaygiri station alone, there are 33,000 properties. Thus, the MLA had sought the establishment of a new station. As the request for a new station could not be fulfilled, the Udayagiri station has been bifurcated. But, without the required posts, how can the station function?” Pasha asked.</p><p>He said, the population under the jurisdiction of the Udayagiri station is a mix of all categories, including slums, besides a higher concentration of minority communities. “The areas under the Udayagiri station are sensitive, with a comparatively higher rate of crime. Thus, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Mysuru District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa should take steps to make the bifurcated station functional, as soon as possible, in public interest,” Pasha said.</p>