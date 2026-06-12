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MLC Shivakumar announces hi-tech ambulance for KR Hospital in Mysuru

During the visit, the committee inspected the emergency ward, outpatient registration room, pharmacy, kitchen, operation theatre, and the psychiatry department.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 05:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruambulance

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