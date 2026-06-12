MLC Shivakumar announces hi-tech ambulance for KR Hospital in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The Karnataka Legislature Subordinate Legislation Committee visited the KR Hospital of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI) in Mysru city, on Thursday, to inspect its facilities, offering several recommendations to improve healthcare delivery.</p><p>During the visit, the committee inspected the emergency ward, outpatient registration room, pharmacy, kitchen, operation theatre, and the psychiatry department. The members directed the hospital administration to ensure better hygiene and rectify management issues in certain departments.</p><p><strong>Call for improvements</strong></p><p>Committee Chairman S R Srinivas suggested that increasing registration fees could help fund essential upgrades for the hospital. He instructed that the roads within the hospital premises be repaired. "If the hospital administration provides a list of necessary infrastructure requirements, the committee will recommend to the government to release the grants," he assured.</p>.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, three others elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.<p><strong>Patient welfare</strong></p><p>MLC K Shivakumar expressed concern that the patients from rural areas are often forced to seek scanning and medication from outside laboratories and pharmacies, which causes them financial distress. He insisted that the hospital must provide all necessary services within the facility.</p><p>"Patients should not have to struggle for basic check-ups. They must be provided with adequate information, and doctors should treat patients with compassion," he said. Shivakumar announced that he would provide a state-of-the-art ambulance to the hospital using his constituency development funds.</p><p>MLC T A Sharavana added that KR Hospital should aim to provide services comparable to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, emphasising the need to build public confidence through quality treatment.</p><p>MMC&RI Dean Dr Dakshayini and KR Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr H P Shobha were present during the inspection.</p>