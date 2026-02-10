Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

MM Hills: 7 teams, two patrolling vehicles provide security to pilgrims on padayatra

According to MM Hills Deputy Conservator of Forest Bhaskar, seven teams have been constituted - one each for a kilometre.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 08:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruPilgrimMM Hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us