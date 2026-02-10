<p>Mysuru: The pilgrims on a padayatra to Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Hill temple, from Talabetta, can see personnel armed with guns, machete, walkie-talkies and other equipment, providing security to them, during the Mahashivaratri festival this year.</p><p>MM Hills is a popular pilgrim centre in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, which receives lakhs of devotees for the annual Mahashivaratri jatra mahotsava, scheduled to be celebrated from February 14 to 18. </p>.12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.<p>The Chamarajanagar district administration, Forest department and the MM Hill Temple Development Authority (MMSTDA) have heightened security measures, following a leopard mauling a devotee from Mandya district, on a padayatra to the hill temple to death on January 22.</p><p>The leopard had attacked him near Rangaswamy Oddu, creating panic among the people and shock among the officials. However, the Forest department personnel swung into action, launched a combing operation and rescued the three-year-old male leopard after tranquilising it, instilling confidence among the pilgrims.</p><p>After the incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and District incharge Minister K Venkatesh held meetings with the authorities and directed them to take measures to ensure the safety of the devotees, forest and wildlife as lakhs of devotees visit the pilgrim centre during Shivaratri and Ugadi jatra mahotsava.</p><p>Thus, the Forest department has formed seven teams for the safety of the devotees on a padayatra from Talabetta to MM Hills.</p><p>According to MM Hills Deputy Conservator of Forest Bhaskar, seven teams have been constituted - one each for a kilometre. The padayatra distance from Talabetta to MM Hills temple is eight km. The team consists of five members, including one from the Police department, one from anti-poaching camp, home guards and a person from MMSTDA. Range Forest officers will supervise the teams.</p><p>Each team will be provided guns, walkie-talkies, torchlights, crackers, machete and canes (lathi). Additional personnel, led by Deputy Range Forest Officer and patrolling forest guards, will patrol the padayatra route in two vehicles, the DCF said.</p><p>We have requested the government to deploy the Leopard Task Force from Mysuru, and drone teams. Once the permission is issued, they would be deployed at suitable places, to monitor the movement of wild animals, he said.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Sri Roopa said, "We have taken all measures as directed by the Forest Minister and District incharge Minister for the safety of the pilgrims visiting MM Hills for Shivaratri festival. Lakhs of devotees from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu arrive for Shivaratri jatra. The devotees from Kanakapura-Ramanagara-Channapatna-Magadi reach Basavanakada, by crossing River Cauvery.</p><p>They take the forest route via Shagya-DM Samudra to reach the hill temple. We have inspected the padayatra route. The Forest department personnel will be deployed there. Special teams are deployed from Talabetta to MM Hills, to prevent any man-animal conflict. The padayatra timings will be from 7 am to 4 pm. Devotees on two-wheelers and three-wheelers like autorickshaw are stopped at Koudalli border, from February 13 to 18".</p>