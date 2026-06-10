Monsoon slowdown depletes water storage in Cauvery basin dams

<p>Mysuru: Even as the monsoon has set in some parts of Karnataka, bringing in heavy rains, it is yet to pick up in the Cauvery river catchment area in Mysuru region. Thus, the water level in the dams in the region is depleting fast.</p><p>With a delay in the South West Monsoon entering Karnataka by a week, the water level in the KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has depleted to 81.35 ft on June 9, with an inflow of just 528 cusec and outflow of 436 cusec. It is around 43.45 ft less than the maximum level of 124.8 ft.</p><p>As per the IMD, the water level on the corresponding day, last year, was 108.18 ft with an inflow of around 17,000 cusec.</p><p>The Cauvery river basin received copious rains in the last two years, and the water level of the KRS dam, which supplies drinking water to Mysuru and Bengaluru cities was in a comfortable position.</p>.7th leg of women’s golf tournament in Mysuru.<p>The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted good rains in Mysuru region for the next one week. However, the inflow of water to the dams in Cauvery basin - KRS in Mandya district, Kabini in Mysuru district and Hemavathi in Hassan district - will be good only if Wayanad region in Kerala and Kodagu district receive heavy rainfall.</p><p>Last year (2025), the South West Monsoon set in by the end of May, 10 days before its normal schedule, with around 60% of the territory covered as early as May, bringing in a good inflow into the dams.</p><p><strong>Bagina</strong></p><p>It may be recalled that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered bagina to River Cauvery at the KRS dam on June 29 last year, after the water reached the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 124.80 ft. For the first time, the dam filled to its full level in the month of June, since it became operational in 1932.</p><p>But, this year, the inflow into the dam has not even crossed 1,000 cusec. The total storage capacity of the dam is 49.5 tmcft water, and the current capacity is 11.399 tmcft.</p><p>According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) officials, around 3.35 tmcft of water is required from both KRS (2 tmcft) and Kabini dams, per month to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru South districts.</p><p><strong>Agriculture</strong></p><p>Even though the water available in the KRS and Kabini dams is sufficient for the next three months to meet the drinking water demands of the cities, it is not sufficient for agriculture purposes. Only if the water level is above 100-ft with an inflow of around 2,000 cusec, the Irrigation Consultative Committee will decide if water can be released into the canals for crops, officials said.</p><p>The water level in the Kabini dam, HD Kote, Mysuru district, on June 9 is 2,251.61 ft, against the maximum level of 2,284 ft. The inflow was 890 cusec and outflow 600 cusec. The water level of Hemavathi dam, in Hassan district was 2,890.88 ft, against the maximum level of 2,922 ft. The inflow was 239 cusec and outflow 300 cusec.</p>