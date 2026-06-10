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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Monsoon slowdown depletes water storage in Cauvery basin dams

As per the IMD, the water level on the corresponding day, last year, was 108.18 ft with an inflow of around 17,000 cusec.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:50 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonMysuruCauvery

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