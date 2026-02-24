<p>Mysuru: The efforts of Mysore MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yaduveer-krishnadatta-chamaraja-wadiyar">Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar</a> to ease the problems faced by tobacco growers have begun to show results, with the Tobacco Board convening a high-level meeting on March 2.</p><p><br>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meeting">meeting</a> is expected to focus on the prevailing price crisis and systemic challenges faced by farmers in the region.</p><p><br>The meeting will be attended by the Tobacco Board Chairman and Executive Director, senior representatives from ITC, and heads of other major tobacco-buying companies, at the MP’s insistence.</p>.Farmer dies on spot after wild elephant attacks him in Mysuru.<p>The key agenda will include analysis of current market conditions, addressing farmers’ grievances, and establishing measures to ensure fair pricing and long-term stability in the trade.</p><p><br>MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said preliminary talks with officials have already been held. "We have initiated steps to provide concrete solutions. All critical issues will be deliberated during the upcoming meeting," he said.</p>