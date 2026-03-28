<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), formerly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-urban-development-authority">Mysuru Urban Development Authority</a> (MUDA), which was in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last couple of years over the alleged 50:50 site allocation, has landed in another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/controversy">controversy</a> for leasing its commercial rooftop space to a private telecom company for a meagre rent of Rs 265 per month.</p>.<p>The permission was granted in 2024 (letter dated May 20, 2024) for a 10-year period to install a mobile tower atop the MUDA's commercial complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijayanagar">Vijayanagar</a> 1st Stage, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p>.Cops arrest man from Mysuru for sending hoax bomb threat to Delhi HC.<p>The approval was allegedly sanctioned by the then Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, based on a requisition letter, sans any standard terms, conditions, or formal lease agreements.</p>.<p>While private property owners typically charge thousands of rupees as rent for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mobile">mobile</a> tower installations, MUDA letting out public property for a negligible amount has raised serious suspicions of a major administrative lapse or collusion, said social activist B N Nagendra, who procured a copy of the MUDA letter in this regard.</p>.<p>When the matter was brought to his notice, current MDA Commissioner K R Rakshith said he would verify the records and take appropriate action.</p>