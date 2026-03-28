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MUDA under fire once again for Rs 265/month telecom tower lease

The approval was allegedly sanctioned by the then Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, based on a requisition letter, sans any standard terms, conditions, or formal lease agreements.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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MUDA letter

MUDA letter

Special Arrangement

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Published 28 March 2026, 10:00 IST
MysuruTelecombusinessMysuru Urban Development AuthorityMUDA site

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