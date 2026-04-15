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'My father will be Chief Minister for full five-year term': MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah asserts again

In reply to a question on the recent visit of several MLAs to Delhi, the MLC clarified that the move was not related to the CM’s post.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuruYathindra Siddaramaiah

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