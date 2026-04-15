<p>Mysuru: Asserting yet again that there is no question of a leadership change in the Karnataka government, MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra-siddaramaiah">Yathindra Siddaramaiah</a> on Wednesday stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, will continue as the Chief Minister for the full five-year term.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, in Mysuru, Yathindra said, “The Chief Minister himself has clarified this on the floor of the Assembly. After his personal clarification, there is no room for any further debate. My stand is the same as my father’s and I have been saying this for the last two-and-a-half years.”</p><p><strong>Cabinet reshuffle</strong></p><p>In reply to a question on the recent visit of several MLAs to Delhi, the MLC clarified that the move was not related to the CM’s post. “The government has completed half its term, and it is natural for the MLAs to seek a Cabinet reshuffle. The Congress high command will take a call on when to induct new faces. However, I am not an aspirant for a ministerial berth. I will not seek a position in the Cabinet as long as my father is the Chief Minister,” he added.</p><p><strong>Rebuttal to HDK’s allegations</strong></p><p>Responding to Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy’s </a>allegations that the CM’s son is involved in ‘extortion’ (vasooli), Yathindra challenged the JD(S) leader to provide evidence.</p>.Bypoll sabotage row: Zameer meets CM Siddaramaiah, explains himself. <p>“They have been making baseless allegations of transfer rackets and commission deals for years. I challenge them to produce a single piece of evidence. It is easy to hurl accusations without proof. But, I won't stoop to that level. I am being targeted by the opposition parties solely to create a negative public perception and to weaken my father’s position,” Yathindra said, adding that he only works in the constituency to support his father's administration.</p><p><strong>Dynasty politics</strong></p><p>Defining his entry into politics, Yathindra argued that his career does not fall under the bracket of ‘dynasty politics’.</p><p>“Dynasty politics is when children are made party presidents or given top posts directly. I entered politics to protect my father’s supporters and the people of our constituency after my brother’s untimely demise. I am an MLC as a continuation of my father’s political legacy, not to capture the party structure,” he said.</p><p><strong>MUDA case</strong></p><p>Commenting on the MUDA case, Yathindra termed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal before the High Court as ‘politically motivated’. He alleged that the ED is acting under pressure from the Union government.</p><p>“The ED lacks ‘locus standi’ in this matter, yet they have filed an appeal to keep the issue alive for political reasons,” he claimed.</p>