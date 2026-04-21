<p>Mysuru: Mysore Development Authority (MDA) officials have cleared illegal encroachment of about 16 acre in Devanur of Mysuru taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district on Monday.</p><p>The have cleared 0.20 gunta in Survey no 153/2; 6.02 acre in Sy no 155; 5.19 acre in Sy no 156; 3.22 acre in Sy no 228/2; 14 to 16 gunta in Sy no 229/1; 14 gunta in Sy no 229/2; and the rest in Sy no 3. </p>.Encroachment in Bengaluru's Byrasandra; complainant seeks action on issue.<p>They cleared sheds built illegally in the encroached land for parking area and other purposes. </p><p>The officers cleared the encroachment with police security.</p>