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Mysore-Kodagu MP YKC Wadiyar urges public to avoid flex banners for his birthday, encourages social service instead

The MP added that he dreams of a ‘Flex-Free Mysuru’ and wants this initiative to begin with his birthday.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:18 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruFlex BannersYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

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