<p>Appealing to his supporters and the public to refrain from erecting flex banners or posters for his birthday on Tuesday (March 24), Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has urged them to celebrate the day through meaningful social service instead.</p><p>In an appeal, circulated in his party and followers groups and social media platforms, on Monday, Wadiyar has stated that he is strictly against lavish or expensive celebrations, while he is deeply grateful for the affection shown by his supporters and people. “Let us make this day meaningful, by engaging in community-driven initiatives like blood donation, distributing food to the needy, and by planting saplings,” he has appealed.</p><p><strong>Flex-free Mysuru</strong></p><p>Emphasising the need to protect the heritage city’s aesthetics, the MP has made a special appeal against visual pollution. “Preserving the beauty of our cultural capital, Mysuru, is our collective responsibility. I request that no flex banners or posters be erected anywhere in Mysuru city, with my birthday as an excuse. They not only ruin the beauty of Mysuru, but also cause severe environmental damage,” YKC Wadiyar said.</p>.Four killed as private bus crashes into divider on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.<p>The MP added that he dreams of a ‘Flex-Free Mysuru’ and wants this initiative to begin with his birthday. “I have already instructed my team to immediately remove banners, if they are put up. The best gift you can give me on my birthday is your cooperation in keeping our city clean,” he added. He has concluded his message by invoking the blessings of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari for the health and prosperity of all citizens.</p><p><strong>MCC ambassador</strong></p><p>It can be noted that before his entry to politics in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, YKC Wadiyar and his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar were roped in as Swachh Bharat Mission ambassadors of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in 2017, to create awareness on keeping the city clean.</p><p>Even during his election campaign in 2024, YKC Wadiyar helped MCC staff in cleaning the Maharaja's College Ground, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event. Modi addressed an election rally in Mysuru on April 14, 2024, on Maharaja's College Ground, and the premises were littered with paper and garbage, as thousands of people attended the public meeting.</p><p><strong>Volunteer</strong></p><p>Morning walkers on the Maharaja's College Ground were surprised to see YKC Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar helping the MCC staff on April 15, 2024, morning, to ensure that the ground was cleaned after the event. A few morning walkers volunteered and joined them to clean the premises.</p>