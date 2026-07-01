Mysurean appointed as adviser to Bharat Bharati national committee

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based social entrepreneur Chayaa Nanjappa Rajappa was appointed as an adviser to the national executive committee of Bharat Bharati at its Pune Adhiveshan recently.</p><p>The appointment has been made in recognition of her experience and work over many years in the social sector across the country. Bharat Bharati is an apolitical, non-profit non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to promoting national integration, cultural unity, and social welfare.</p>.Yaduveer Wadiyar urges debate on inclusion of Kambala in Mysuru Dasara.<p>Chayaa, an award-winning social entrepreneur, is the founder and managing partner of Nectar Fresh, a premium, natural food brand based in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>region. She is also the founder of Veeravratam Foundation involved in empowerment initiatives.</p>