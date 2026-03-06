<p>Mysuru: Renowned neurologist Dr Shushrutha Gowda said Mysureans should wake up to the menace of addiction to narcotics drugs in the city.</p><p>Presiding over the inaugural ceremony of a free health check-up and consultation camp, organised by S M Krishna Memorial Neuro Zone, in association with New Med Diagnostics and Print Journalists of Mysuru, at SMK Memorial Neuro Zone in Mysuru, on Thursday, Dr Shushrutha Gowda said, the unearthing of two drugs manufacturing units in Mysuru by other state police forces and the seizing of huge quantities of drugs in various cases by Mysuru City Police is a cause for concern.</p><p><strong>"</strong>Mysuru is known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, but now it may be on the verge of becoming the drugs capital of Karnataka. So, the people and the government agencies should take steps to protect the youth and children from the drug menace," Dr Gowda said.</p><p>He also highlighted another major health concern, observed especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. </p><p>“Non-communicable diseases that were earlier seen mostly after the age of 60 are now diagnosed among people in their 40s. Thus, there is an urgent need for greater attention to heart and brain health. </p><p>Non-communicable diseases are spreading rapidly. To tackle them, the society must adopt healthier lifestyle changes,” Gowda said.</p><p>Inaugurating the programme, Dr N Chandrashekhar of Aditya Adhikari Hospital said the society should support positive changes that promote better health.</p>