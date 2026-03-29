Mysuru: 327 PSIs march holding head high, making parents proud

<p>It was a moment of emotion, yet pride for Krishna Kenchannavar, a MA Economics holder from Mudhol for fulfilling the dream of his parents-vegetable vendors by becoming a Police sub inspector.</p><p>Wearing Ilkal saree, his mother Chandravva who had travelled with her sister Gangavva, children Chennamma and Ramakrishna, had no bound for happiness to see him march with perfection, holding his head high, during the passing out parade.</p><p>It was a similar experience for 326 other police sub inspectors including 90 females and their parents, after their parade with completion of their 14 month-long probationary period at Karnataka Police academy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-mcc-launches-miyawaki-method-of-afforestation-at-dattagalli-3947153">Mysuru </a>on Sunday morning. </p><p><strong>Qualified</strong></p><p>As many as 127 of them were Engineering graduates who had chosen service over white collar jobs with handsome pays. 56 had done post graduation including MA, MSc and MSW, one was a dentist, 143 were graduates in various streams. 12 of them were ex-service men, 30 were from Government services, 79 were within the police department and 206 were freshers. About 200 of them were from North Karnataka including 51 from Belagavi, 31 from Bagalkote, 33 from Vijayapura. 12 each were from Mysuru and Hassan, eight were from Mandya and four were from Chamarajanagar.</p>.Mysuru cracks down on flex menace amid rising environmental concerns.<p><strong>Probationers from humble background bag laurels</strong></p><p>Anil Kumar M Thippannavar, son of Mallikarjuna Thippannavar a ticket vendor in a cinema theatre and a farmer and Kaluvale Thippannavar, a home maker from Gadag, emerged as the All round best and best indoor probationer. Anil who has done BE mechanical, bagged CM's trophy, CM's sword, DG and IGP' Baton, retired DG B N Garudachar cash prize. </p><p>G Shambavi, daughter of a farmer T Govindaraju and K Manjula, a homemaker from Chithradurga was recognised as best woman probationer. She has done BSc and has functioned as a woman police constable earlier. She bagged Home Minister's trophy and retired DG B N Garudachar and Vatsala Garudachar cash prize. </p><p>M Sunil son of farmer Mohanappa and Rathna, a home maker from Hassan emerged as best outdoor probationer and bagged DG and IGP cup. Sunil who has done BE Mechanical, has served as warder in prison and correctional services department earlier. </p><p>C K Dasharatha son of farmer Krishnegowda and Renukamma, a homemaker from Mysuru bagged DG and IGP cup for emerging as best probationer in rifle firing. Dasharath who has done BA has earlier served as police constable in Railway Police force in Mysuru.</p><p>L K Sridhar son of farmer Kotirappa and Siddarevamma, a home maker from Bengaluru, bagged DG and IGP cup for evolving as best probationer in Pistol firing. Sridhar who has done BA has earlier worked as CAR cop in Bengaluru city. </p>