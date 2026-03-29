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Mysuru: 327 PSIs march holding head high, making parents proud

As many as 127 of them were Engineering graduates who had chosen service over white collar jobs with handsome pays.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:43 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 17:43 IST
KarnatakaMysuruKarnataka PoliceKarnataka Police Academy

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