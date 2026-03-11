<p>Mysuru: Environmentalists have opposed the illegal felling of trees at Hejjige village, on the banks of River Kapila, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district.</p><p>Addressing media persons, Parashuramegowda of Parisarakkagi Naavu organisation alleged that the forest department, which "dodges the farmer's request of even felling a single tree on their farmland", has been negligent till the 46 trees were axed.</p><p>"It is difficult to believe this official apathy. The forest department officials, including the DCF, did not visit the spot, even though huge trees were destroyed. The accused is at large. It is not possible for a single person to do this. There is a network behind it. The forest department should conduct a probe and take action against them," he stressed.</p><p>Kamal Gopinath of the organisation alleged a systematic smuggling of trees in the forest areas of the Western Ghats was underway. "How can the public not oppose when 46 trees have been axed? It is the responsibility of every one to protect trees. How could the trees be transported despite so many checkposts? Strict action should be taken against the accused," he said.</p><p>Raitha Sangha leader Hosakote Basavaraju claimed the presence of a timber mafia in the region. </p>