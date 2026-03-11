Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: 46 trees illegally axed; environmentalists demand action

Raitha Sangha leader Hosakote Basavaraju claimed the presence of a timber mafia in the region.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us