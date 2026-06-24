Mysuru activist demands action against police personnel indulging in 'criminal acts'

<p>Mysuru: Activist Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that the Police personnel, who should be checking criminal activities, themselves are indulging in criminal activities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>. He has demanded action against erring police personnel.</p><p>In a social media post, Krishna has stated, “The involvement of the police themselves — who are supposed to prevent criminal activities — in criminal acts is increasing day by day. For instance, information has been received that a traffic constable, Beerappa, allegedly assaulted, snatched a mobile phone, and destroyed the evidence contained in it."</p>.Forest dept seeks Green Cess from private vehicles to protect Mysuru's Chamundi Hill.<p>"Even though K Srinivas filed a complaint regarding this at Krishnaraja Police Station in Mysuru on June 18. Instead of registering a case (FIR), they have issued an NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) receipt and are attempting to cover up the incident."</p><p>"Will the Home Minister, who usually demands accountability from everyone else, ask for data on how many officers/staff in his own department are involved in such criminal acts? Have cases been registered against them? Or are the police officers/staff, who commit crimes, above the law? Will he demand such an account and prevent the officers/staff of his department from engaging in criminal activities?" he questioned. </p>