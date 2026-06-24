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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru activist demands action against police personnel indulging in 'criminal acts'

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has alleged that the Police personnel, who should be checking criminal activities, themselves are indulging in criminal activities in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:59 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuru

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