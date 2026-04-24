<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/additional-deputy-commissioner-p-shivaraju">Additional Deputy Commissioner P Shivaraju</a> has directed the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey of all lakes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district and clear illegal encroachments within a week.</p>.<p>Chairing the District Level Lake Protection Force meeting, in Mysuru, on Thursday, the ADC instructed the Survey department and Tahsildars to prioritise the documentation and boundary identification of all water bodies in the district.</p>.<p>He emphasised that all lakes must be restored and maintained in good condition.</p>.<p><strong>Pollution control</strong></p><p>Shivaraju directed the officials from the Environment department to visit all lakes, to monitor water purity and to ensure sanitation. “Strict action must be taken to prevent the flow of industrial waste and untreated sewage into urban lakes," he said.</p>.Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivathsa alleges Rs 500 crore scam in MDA; sets deadline to clear lake encroachment.<p>He instructed all Tahsildars to initiate the eviction process for identified <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/encroachment">encroachments</a>, immediately after the survey is completed.</p>.<p>The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR), Tahsildars, and officials from the Environment and Water Resources departments.</p>