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Mysuru ADC orders urgent lake survey, eviction of encroachments

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR), Tahsildars, and officials from the Environment and Water Resources departments.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsEncroachmentMysuruLakeAdditional Deputy Commissioner P Shivaraju

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