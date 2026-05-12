Mysuru Airport conducts anti‑hijack mock exercise to handle aviation security contingencies

<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-airport">Mysuru Airport</a> conducted an anti‑hijack mock exercise on Monday evening, demonstrating its preparedness to handle aviation security contingencies. </p><p>The drill involved officials of Mysuru Airport officials, KSISF, Karnataka State Police, District Administration, NSG, Intelligence agencies, Orient Flying School, Indigo Airlines, Medical teams, and Airline representatives, ensuring seamless inter‑agency coordination. </p>.Mysuru District Court receives bomb threat, halts proceedings.<p>Key emergency protocols including aircraft isolation, security deployment, and crisis management procedures were rehearsed under the observation of senior state and police officials. </p><p>Mysuru Airport director P V Usha Kumari informed that the exercise was completed smoothly without affecting normal airport operations, reaffirming Mysuru Airport’s commitment to passenger safety, security, and emergency readiness.</p>