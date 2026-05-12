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Mysuru Airport conducts anti‑hijack mock exercise to handle aviation security contingencies

Key emergency protocols including aircraft isolation, security deployment, and crisis management procedures were rehearsed
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 12 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsAviationKarnatakaMysuruMysuru airport

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