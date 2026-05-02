Mysuru airport expands regional connectivity with daily flights to Hyderabad

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru Airport launched a new direct daily flight service connecting Hyderabad and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Friday, marking the expansion in regional connectivity under the Summer schedule 2026. </p><p>The revised domestic summer schedule will be effective from May 1 to October 24. The new flight-ATR 72 aircraft will depart from Hyderabad at 12:10 pm and reach Mysuru at 2 pm. It departs from Mysuru at 2:20 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 4 pm. </p><p>Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA G T Devegowda took part in the inaugural celebration, along with Mysuru Airport Director P V Usha Kumari. They handed over boarding passes to the first passengers of the inaugural flight. </p>.Fly91 to operate Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight with layover in Hubballi .<p>Mysuru Airport Director P V Usha Kumari, said, "This daily service aims to bolster tourism, trade, and ease of travel between the two historic cities. By providing a direct link to one of India’s major IT and pharmaceutical hubs, the Mysuru airport offers passengers improved flexibility and reduced travel times. It offers convenient afternoon slots for business and leisure travellers. With this new connectivity, Mysuru Airport continues to solidify its role as a key gateway to Southern India, supporting the economic and cultural growth of the region."</p><p>Currently two Indigo flights are operating from Mysuru Airport to Chennai (which arrives at 6:50 pm and departs at 7:10 pm) and Hyderabad (which arrives at 3:55 pm and departs at 4:15 pm) with 100 per cent occupancy. </p>