<p>The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Mysuru Airport, has announced a revision in the flight schedule for the Mysuru–Hyderabad sector, operated by private company IndiGo. This update, effective from March 31, Tuesday, as part of the summer schedule, aims to streamline the operations and enhance passenger connectivity.</p><p>The revised flight timings of Indigo are: the IndiGo flight from Hyderabad will arrive at Mysuru Airport at 3:55 pm and is scheduled for departure back to Hyderabad at 4:15 pm. To ensure seamless operations and the continued safety of Air Traffic Services (ATS) in alignment with these new timings, the watch hours at the Mysuru Airport have been revised as follows: Monday to Saturday – 10 am to 10:30 pm and on Sunday – 3 pm to 7:45 pm.</p>.Expansion and upgrading of Mysuru Airport to take off soon.<p>The changes are a part of a strategic alignment to ensure that all necessary technical and safety services are fully operational during peak flight activity. Passengers are advised to verify their flight status with the airline before traveling.</p><p>There is no change in the Mysuru-Chennai sector flights. The flight arrives in Mysuru at 6:50 pm and leaves back to Chennai at 7:10 pm.</p>