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Mysuru airport runway expansion gains pace, leaders call for encumbrance-free land

This requires 240 acres of land, of which 206 acres have been acquired by KIADB.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsAirportMysuruMysuru airport

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