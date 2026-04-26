<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysore</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and MLA of Chamundeshwari constituency G T Devegowda urged for a close inter-departmental coordination among the officials to ensure that the land acquired for the Mysuru Airport expansion is encumbrance free, so that the project can be completed at the earliest. </p>.<p>They participated in a meeting on the development of Mysuru Airport, convened by Mysuru Airport Director P V Usha Kumari at the Mysuru Airport Community Hall, on Saturday.</p>.<p>They discussed on the phase I expansion of runway 09/27, currently measuring 1,740 meters x 30 meters - suitable for ATR-72 aircraft, to 2,300 meters x 45 meters to accommodate larger Airbus A-320 and Boeing 737-type operations.</p>.<p>This requires 240 acres of land, of which 206 acres have been acquired by KIADB, with compensation fully disbursed to landowners (with disputed amounts deposited in court), while the remaining 34 acres is government land.</p>.<p>Usha Kumari appraised regarding the pending compensation issue of the revenue layout formed on 7 acres on Mandakalli/north side of the airport, which is crucial for the runway's basic strip.</p>.<p>She said, "KIADB has noted revenue layout issues in this parcel. That must be resolved before they handover the land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) ."</p>.<p>The MP and MLA instructed the KIADB to expedite the process related to assessment and disbursement of compensation towards structures and trees in the acquired land, so that the land can be handed over to the AAI at the earliest for further development.</p>.<p>Usha informed that there is significant progress on diverting NH-766 (Nanjangud road) to enable runway extension, with NHAI submitting the final alignment and draft DPR on December 15, 2025 (approved by AAI).</p>.<p>They have proposed a 3.5 km diversion, including a 520-meter underground box tunnel, three canal box tunnels, and a KPTCL utility duct at a revised cost of Rs 612 crore (up Rs 102 crore from 2018 estimates).</p>.Expansion and upgrading of Mysuru Airport to take off soon.<p>AAI has insisted NHAI to bear the excess cost including land acquisition prior 2023 agreements. Officials of NHAI informed that the issue will be taken up with the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi for early resolution of the issue.</p>.<p>About safety and regulatory updates, regarding BCAS design-stage security vetting for the runway extension and tunnels, Usha said that the preliminary stakeholders meeting was held on January 9, 2026.</p>.<p>Expert committee formation was recommended and the state Police consent has been sought on April 7, 2026, for manning 12 tunnel entry/exit points. </p>.<p>The MP and MLA instructed all departments concerned to give attention to every issue pertaining to the land acquisition, diversion of electrical lines, highway and canal shifting, and other associated works.</p>.<p>Senior police officials, members of committee, officers from key stakeholder departments - South Western Railway, Irrigation, NHAI, AAI and KIADB - participated. </p><p>The AAI even hosted a follow-up session to advance the comprehensive development and infrastructure improvements at the Mysuru Airport.</p>