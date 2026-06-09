Mysuru begins Rs 393 crore white- topping project on 12 major roads

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-topping">white-topping</a> project, to concretise 12 major roads of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> has gained momentum.</p>.<p>Even as the work on Mysuru-Manandavadi road, for a stretch of 6.4 km from Agrahara Circle to Ring road till Srirampura began in April; the work on 3.7 km (on the left side) has been completed.</p>.<p>The work on Mysuru-Bogadi road for a stretch of 5.649 km from Mysuru Palace west to Bogadi has begun a week ago; and the work of 400 meters is completed, according to PWD Engineers. </p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pwd">Public Works department (PWD)</a> has taken up white-topping project, to concretise these roads (with high raised footpaths, accompanied by paver blocks) for a total stretch of 46.088 km at a cost of Rs 393.85 crore. SRC infra developers are implementing the project. The works are likely be completed in two years. </p>.<p>Mysuru being a major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourist">tourist</a> destination, it is witnessing rapid growth. In order to facilitate smooth movement of vehicular <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/traffic">traffic</a>, they have taken works on these major roads connecting the city and the ring road, officials said. </p>.Mysuru’s CPC Polytechnic compound wall on verge of collapse; pedestrians, road users at risk.<p>They are preparing to begin work on Vishwamanava Double Road for a stretch of 3.345km from Kukkarahalli lake junction to ring road via Vijaya bank circle and Andolana circle. </p>.<p>The other roads where this work is being taken include, JLB road (4.392 km) from Railway station circle to Nanjangud road till Elethota junction; Mysuru-Hunsur road (5.649 km) from Metropole circle to ring road; Mysuru Belagola road (4.941km) from JLB road to ring road upto Metagalli via Railway museum, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jayadeva-hospital">Jayadeva hospital</a>.</p>.<p>Works are taken even on Irwin road (1.512km) from Sub urban bus stand to Railway station via K R Hospital; Mysuru-Mahadevapura road (3.633km) from a private mall to ring road upto Saathgalli bus stand; Hardinge Circle to Bengaluru-Mysuru road Ring road junction (2.482km) via <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> bus stand, Government guest house, Bannimantap circle. </p>.<p>The works are also taken on road in front of Mysuru zoo (1.222km) from Nazarbad Vani Vilas College to golf club junction; Hardinge Circle to Government Guest House arch (2.482km) via Police Commissioner's office, Chamundi Vihar Stadium and Karnataka Police Academy. Hardinge Circle to taluk office (8.88 km) via suburban bus stand road. </p>.<p>These roads will be durable for at least 20 years and the visibility of road for drivers will be better. However, the emission of heat will be atleast 20% higher compared to asphalted roads, according to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/engineers">engineers</a>. </p>