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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru begins Rs 393 crore white- topping project on 12 major roads

These roads will be durable for at least 20 years, prevent potholes, the visibility of road for drivers will be better.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruWhite topping

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