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Mysuru BJP leaders demand action against ‘gold purchase’ firms over alleged fraud and exploitation

Describing the companies as a ‘mafia’, R Raghu said, he will also write a complaint to the ED, seeking a probe into the financial irregularities of the ‘gold purchase’ companies
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaMysuru

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