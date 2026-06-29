Mysuru: BJP state spokesman M G Mahesh ousted for indiscipline

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru-based BJP state spokesman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-g-mahesh">M G Mahesh </a>has been dismissed for six years on indiscipline charges.</p><p>As per the order issued by the Karnataka BJP Disciplinary Committee president Lingaraja Patil, on Monday (June 29), Mahesh has been relieved from all responsibilities in the party, for violating party discipline.</p>.Mysuru BJP leaders demand action against ‘gold purchase’ firms over alleged fraud and exploitation.<p>The order states that Mahesh accused the BJP’s national and Karnataka state leaders in a derogatory way, during a Webex meeting on June 19. He was served a notice, seeking a clarification. As the clarification was not satisfactory, he has been ousted.</p><p>Speaking to <em>Deccan Herald</em>, Mahesh said, he has been ousted for speaking the truth. “I did not speak in public. It was on a party platform. It was a meeting of the media wing of the state BJP on June 19, when I spoke on the issues concerning the party. I only spoke the truth. But, the party leaders are not accepting the truth, which is not good for the party,” he said.</p>