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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: BJP state spokesman M G Mahesh ousted for indiscipline

The order states that Mahesh accused the BJP’s national and Karnataka state leaders in a derogatory way, during a Webex meeting on June 19.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:19 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsMysuruM G Mahesh

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