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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Bride-to-be, parents consume poison, die by suicide; blame local youth in death note

It is alleged that Ullas Gowda of the same village had been harassing her and had blackmailed Rakshitha with some messages and pictures that were sent by her.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSuicideMysurupoison

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