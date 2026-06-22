Mysuru: Bride-to-be, parents consume poison, die by suicide; blame local youth in death note

<p>T Narsipur, Mysuru district: A bride, who was about to get married on Wednesday, and her parents died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> leaving behind a death note, at Kemapaiahanahundi village, in T Narsipur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, on Monday.</p><p>Shivanna, a resident of the village, his wife Nagarathna and daughter Rakshitha have been identified as the deceased.</p><p>Rakshitha's wedding was scheduled to be held on Wednesday. It is alleged that Ullas Gowda of the same village had been harassing her and had blackmailed Rakshitha with some messages and pictures that were sent by her.</p>.Bengaluru man alleges harassment in video before suicide; four held.<p>It is alleged that Ullas had even sent the messages to the bridegroom. Unable to bear the mental harassment and fearing adverse consequences, Rakshitha and her parents consumed poison and ended their lives. </p><p>The death note left by them claimed that Ullas Gowda was responsible for their deaths. SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi and T Narsipur police visited the spot.</p>