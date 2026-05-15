Mysuru City Corporation braces itself to tackle rain-related problems during monsoon

<p>Mysuru: Even as the pre-monsoon rains have started and Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive by June, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation</a> (MCC) is bracing up to tackle probable rain-related hazards. </p><p>Civic authorities have begun work to desilt drains, clear storm-water drains to prevent clogging and flooding, and prune tree branches.</p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said the civic body started preparations in January. He said he had allocated a package for each zone for taking up all related works. The works will be taken up all through May and in June. Special focus would be on areas that faced flooding during monsoon in the previous years. They plan to tackle any situation in coordination with the district administration, he said.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures of vision group for sustainable development of Mysuru.<p>The underground drainage (UGD) system of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>runs up to 2,200 km and 30-40% of the UGD lines in older areas are old and narrow. They are being replaced in phases. The civic authorities have taken up desilting works in all the wards, especially in older areas, using 12 jetting machines, 23 rodding machines and 17 desilting machines. The chances of flooding will be fewer this time, according to an official from Vani Vilas Water Works.</p><p>Asif added that they would be getting nine more jetting machines and 16 more desilting machines soon at a cost of about Rs 7 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. </p><p>The Lidar survey for 3D mapping to identify low-lying areas is being taken up. The survey would be completed this year. From next year, they can scientifically handle situations by identifying areas which are prone to flooding, depending on the amount of rainfall predicted, he said. </p><p>Executive Engineer (Horticulture) P K Mohan Kumar said that three teams have taken up pruning of tree branches wherever necessary. </p><p>According to officials of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, the pre-monsoon rains are expected to be normal to above normal in entire Karnataka. Southwest monsoon has been forecast to be below normal and near normal only in the eastern parts of North Interior and South Interior Karnataka, including Mysuru region.</p>