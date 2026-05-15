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Mysuru City Corporation braces itself to tackle rain-related problems during monsoon

Civic authorities have begun work to desilt drains, clear storm-water drains and prune tree branches.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:03 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonMysuruMysuru City Corpoation

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