Mysuru City Corporation closes nine popular rooftop restaurants

<p>Mysuru: Following a recent fire mishap in a rooftop pub which claimed two lives in Mysuru, the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) inspected 31 rooftop hotels, bars and restaurants and have closed nine of them.</p>.<p>According to MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, notices have been issued to 16 establishments, while three others have been directed to implement the necessary fire safety measures.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The authorities verified whether the establishments have obtained licence and necessary permits and adopted fire safety and public safety measures</p>