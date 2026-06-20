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Mysuru City Corporation closes nine popular rooftop restaurants

The authorities verified whether the establishments have obtained licence and necessary permits and adopted fire safety and public safety measures
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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