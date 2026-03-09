<p>Mysuru: Mysore city corporation held an expo to showcase its best sustainable practices including its waste to resource initiatives adopted for waste management towards achieving zero waste target. </p><p>At the expo in Maharaja's college ground on Sunday, MCC displayed its Biomining and Bioremediation' project taken up on 22.4 acres dump site at Sewage Farm, in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru in March 2024, to clear over 6,00,948 tonne of legacy waste or solid waste dumped for more than 10 years. The tender holder Devesh Pande explained that they have already cleared 4.5 lakh tonne on 15 acre and they will clear remaining 1.5 lakh tonnes on seven acre in three months. </p>.Mysuru City Corporation swacchata road show, displays strength & resources to be Cleanest City.<p>M S R Kumar, MD and CEO of of Greeneria renewable technologies and Srinatha Moudgallya, Vice President who have installed two-2.5 TPD 'bio-methanation plants' at Manchegowdanakoppalu, under Zone 5; and at Harishchandra Ghat-crematorium in Srirampura, under Zone 1, were present. They explained that at Manchegowdanakoppalu alone they are already processing 2.5 (tpd) tonne of organic waste per day and generating 60kg gas. It is used to operate generators and used for 14 street lights there, while it is mainly aimed to utilise this biogas instead of LPG to cremate bodies. </p><p>Samiulla Khan, senior specialist of Karo Sambhav organisation explained their e waste initiative to reduce its adverse impact on urban areas and local communities, informed that they have collected 100.718 metric tonne e waste (electronic waste of phone and others) in Mysuru city along with MCC in 2024-25, and sent it to their processing unit in Nasik, Maharashtra </p><p>Bopanna of Jagruth tech involved in turning plastic waste to sustainable wealth, explained that they are generating 15,000 eco interlock pavers with 30 tonne plastic collected through MCC. </p><p>Members of Team Mysuru Yathish, Kumar and others who have collected about 10,000 photos of Gods disposed off by public in Mysuru city in the past three years, explained how they remove frames and carefully burry the photos under ground in parks. </p><p>Namma Mysore Foundation members explained how they have collaborated with MCC for initiatives like tree drives, displayed bag vending machine and plastic bottle disposal machine. </p><p>Kumar, Srinivas, S Murthy, Avinash of Adamya Chetana foundation and Lions plate bank explained how they are giving about 5000 plates for various events to avoid waste generation. </p><p>MCC also displayed several advanced machines used including a Bandicoot Robot and sewer inspection camera used in view of the safety of Pourakarmikas to check the blockage in pipes and manholes. </p><p>Even as Mysuru city generates about 600 tonne of waste per day (tpd) including 302 tpd wet waste, MCC staff explained about their Solid Waste Management plants, Material recovery facilities and so on. They also created awareness on waste segregation, composting, usage of arecanut plates among other sustainable practices. </p><p>Waste to resource Artefacts generated with plastic bottle caps, milk packets including Saalumarada Thimmakka stole attention. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Shiakh Tanveer Asif, Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) K S Mruthyunjaya were on the spot to educate people. </p>