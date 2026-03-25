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Mysuru City Corporation presents Rs 1,311 crore budget in absence of mayor, corporators

The MCC expects to generate Rs 466.19 crore as its own revenue. It has also estimated grants of Rs 223.99 crore from the state government.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:16 IST
Karnataka NewsbudgetMysuruMayor

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