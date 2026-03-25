<p>Mysuru: In the absence of the Mayor, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Administrative Officer and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Division Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil presented the MCC budget for the third time on Wednesday.</p><p>MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif was also present.</p><p>With no corporators- the elected representatives of the urban local body, the officials formally approved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/budget">budget</a>. The term of the elected body ended in November 2023, and fresh elections are yet to be held.</p><p>The MCC has projected total revenue and grants of Rs 1,311.13 crore and proposed an expenditure of Rs 1,300.92 crore, resulting in a surplus of Rs 10.20 crore for the financial year 2026–27<strong>.</strong></p>.World TB day: 147 GPs in Mysuru district declared TB free.<p>The MCC expects to generate Rs 466.19 crore as its own revenue. It has also estimated grants of Rs 223.99 crore from the state government, Rs 132.50 crore from the central government, Rs 204.05 crore in special grants, and other grants of Rs 16.33 crore.</p><p><br>For 2026–27, the MCC has projected to collect Rs 286.72 crore in revenue from property tax, khata transfers, advertisement fees, and other sources. It expects Rs 115.35 crore from water tax and UGD maintenance charges, Rs 27.50 crore from building licences, water connections, and related fees, Rs 8.84 lakh from trade licences, Rs 6.49 crore from rentals of commercial complexes and markets, and Rs 2 crore from advertisement fees.</p><p><br>The corporation has also outlined several development projects for Mysuru city.</p>