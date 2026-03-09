<p>Mysuru: Heritage city Mysuru is buzzing with a series of activities and events every Sunday, organised to create awareness on cleanliness to keep up the cleanest city tag and enhance its ranking in 10th edition of Swachh Sarvekshan Survey-2025-26. </p><p>For the first time, Mysuru City Corporation displayed all its resources, strength right from 1997 Paurakarmikas, MCC staff to vehicles and equipment used to keep up the city clean during a mega Swacchata road show on Sunday morning.</p><p>The show was indeed a mini Dasara, as atleast 25 troops participated in it upholding the theme of 'Cleanliness begins with us'. The show which began at Mysuru Palace premises culminated at Maharaja College grounds.</p><p>Right from mounted company the show featured vintage cars, bikers, cultural troupes including Pata kunitha, Kamsaale, Gaarudi gombe, Goravara kunitha, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets and volunteers from chamundi vihar stadium. The cleanliness ambassadors Arun Yogiraj, singers Ananya Bhat, Jaskaran Singh, rapper and singer All Ok 'Alok', reality show participant Suraj also joined the show in open jeeps. </p><p>Even as it was women's day, sporting sarees, helmets, women bike riders rode their bikes, women folk artists performed Pooja Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Veeragaase, Nagari and Lambani dance. Asha workers joined them. Even as MCC had relieved cleanliness warriors from routine duties, 870 Paurakarmika women including Chikkamma from Belagola and Tholasi from Chamundipuram relaxed and held placards creating awareness on maintaining cleanliness, health, waste segregation and so on, and marched. </p><p>Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa flagged off the show infront of Palace, and said it is everyone's responsibility to get cleanest city tag to city and to protect environment. People should be environmentally conscious, to create an eco-friendly environment. Women play a vital role in managing households to building a healthy society. They should be empowered with equal education, health care and strengthened financially and politically, he said. </p><p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MLAs G T Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, MLC Manjegowda, S Ukesh Kumar and others participated. </p>