Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru civic body lists slew of projects, green initiatives to build model city

The MCC wants to project Mysuru as a clean, attractive and model city.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 23:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 23:44 IST
KarnatakabudgetMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us