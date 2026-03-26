<p>Mysuru: Mysore City Corporation (MCC) has listed a slew of projects, to provide better amenities to the citizens, in its budget, presented on Wednesday. It has also planned several sustainable green initiatives. </p><p>In order to project <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-one-arrested-for-illegally-chopping-46-trees-probe-on-to-nab-other-accused-3944766">Mysuru </a>as a clean, attractive and model city, the MCC plans to develop the Central Business District (CBD) and maintain it systematically, with 24/7 cleanliness measures, scientific waste management and beautifying with environment-friendly initiatives. </p><p><strong>Green property tag</strong></p><p>Those adopting sustainable, environment-friendly measures in their properties, by utilising solar power, rainwater harvesting, segregation of solid waste and generation of manure from wet waste will henceforth get 'Green Property tag'. The MCC plans to award this tag to encourage eco-friendly lifestyle and promote awareness on environment conservation. </p><p><strong>Waste to wonder park</strong></p><p>In order to promote zero waste concept, People's Park will be developed as a 'waste to wonder park' on a PPP model, by installing creative artefacts generated from waste, including plastic, in order to create awareness and also entertain the people. </p><p><strong>Cultural extravaganza</strong></p><p>Mysuru being the cultural capital of Karnataka, the MCC plans to develop Chaluvamba Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore to host outdoor music concerts, to nurture local artists, to engage communities and to foster tourism development. </p><p>Even as the MCC has already developed Miyavaki forest in Dattagalli Jodi Bevina Mara Park, it plans to develop three more parks similarly, including Saalumarada Thimmakka Park. It plan to put up information boards in all 585 parks. Even as it has partnered with CSAL to conduct tree census, it plan to plant 13,000 saplings where the green cover is not adequate. Eleven parks have already been adopted by private people and developed under 'Namma Mysuru-Namma Koduge'. It plans to further inspire more people to adopt the parks. </p><p><strong>Health</strong></p><p>The MCC plans to take up maintenance of 2,090 gym equipment installed in 172 parks. It plans to develop yoga and gym centres in pourakarmika colonies in view of the health of civic workers. </p><p>It has planned to develop Kumbarkoppal Stadium, with ultra modern facilities, at a cost of Rs 5 crore; three swimming pools on public private partnership - Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly constituencies. It is taking up additional works at Puttaraja Gavai Indoor Stadium of JP Nagar at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. </p>.Mysuru City Corporation presents Rs 1,311 crore budget in absence of mayor, corporators.<p><strong>Food hubs</strong></p><p>The MCC plans to conduct a survey of street vendors, with geo-tagging and issuing business permits and collecting land rents. It plans to start street food hubs. </p><p>The MCC will have Akka cafe at its main office; and five coffee kiosks at zonal offices. It plans to maintain them by SHGs. </p><p><strong>Civic amenities</strong></p><p>The MCC has planned to develop the Town Hall at a cost of Rs 3 crore; to construct markets in areas with high population density in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja constituencies; and to develop toilets with heritage style buildings. </p><p>The MCC plans to develop people-friendly footpaths for hassle free movement at a cost of Rs 10 crore; to develop circles in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja constituencies at a cost of Rs 5 crore; to develop major roads and drainage lines at a cost of Rs 30 crore; and to develop water supply and UGD lines at a cost of Rs 30 crore.</p><p>The MCC plans to maintain destitute homes, which have completed five years, through NGOs.</p>