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Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses

The commuters feel that if the authorities concerned understand the ground realities and make some changes, more and more people will use the public transport system, instead of private vehicles.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 08:37 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 08:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruKSRTC buses

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