Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses

<p>Mysuru: The people using city buses, operated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a>, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> face a lot of challenges and waste a lot of their time and energy, due to inadequate planning and frequency of the services.</p><p>The commuters feel that if the authorities concerned understand the ground realities and make some changes, more and more people will use the public transport system, instead of private vehicles.</p><p>The KSRTC city bus series 80 and 161 connects the areas in and around Kalyanagiri and Sathagalli Layout with the City Bus Stand via Dr Rajkumar Road and Triveni Circle.</p><p>The ‘Kalyanagiri Water Tank’ stop on Dr Rajkumar Road, near SBI Bank, is accessible to the 80 series and a few buses in the 161 series. </p><p>A few buses in the 161 series stop just around 150 metres away from it at the junction of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Road, off Dr Rajkumar Road. </p><p>Most of the people bound for the City Bus Stand wait at the Water Tank Road Bus Stop and miss the buses coming from the VTU side. </p><p>The commuters blame ‘poor planning’ by the KSRTC and also Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for this situation, which causes them inconvenience, mainly waste of time.</p><p><strong>Austerity</strong></p><p>Madan Gowda, a commuter said, “Irrespective of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for austerity or not, the governments must encourage the usage of public transport and people also should use them as far as possible. If both bus stops are merged at the junction of the VTU Road and Dr Rajkumar Road, people will get more services and their time will be saved.”</p><p>“While 80 series and a few in the 161 series go up Sathagalli Bus Stop, at the junction of Mahadevapura Main Road and Ring Road, a few in the 161 series go up to Ambedkar Colony, beyond the VTU. The buses on the VTU Road route stop near Indira Gandhi auto stand. They stop in the middle of the road, near the auto stand, when there is a bus stop just a couple of hundred meters away,” said Devi, a 57 year old domestic help.</p>.117 child & adolescent workers rescued in Mysuru in three years.<p><strong>Merger</strong></p><p>“Sometimes, when I am waiting at the Water Tank bus stop, I see a bus taking a turn from the VTU Road and moving towards Triveni Circle. Since I have to go to the city bus stand, if the bus stop is located just a 100 meters away and accessible to all the buses, on both the routes, I could board whichever bus arrives first,” said Devi.</p><p>Mallamma, a daily commuter, said, “If the government had invested more on efficient people, who could take better decisions like building a bus stop at a convenient location, rather than giving us guarantees, we would not have to face such problems. Many places in Mysuru don’t even have a bus shelter like at the Kaveri Circle on the same Dr Rajkumar Road. We are forced to bear the heat and wait for the buses, which are irregular. Such inconvenience makes people drift away from the public transport system.”</p><p><strong>Frequency</strong></p><p>“The bus schedules are irregular and poorly planned. Sometimes, two buses come together, back to back. Then, there is no bus for the next one hour or more. Trusting the buses to arrive on time is a gamble for students who have to reach their classes or examination centers, on time. This forces me to send my son to college on a private vehicle, since public transport is not dependable,” said Sudheer, parent of an engineering student.</p><p>“I see people get tired of waiting for buses and go back home or succumb to the heat and take an autorickshaw ride. Although there is a bus shelter at Triveni Circle, the buses do not stop there adequately while coming from the city bus stand side. The people have to run to the other side of the road to catch that bus. What is the point of a bus shelter, if the bus does not either stop there or wait for the passengers to board it?” asked Maneswamy, a fruit seller at Triveni Circle.</p>