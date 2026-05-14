<p>Mysuru: The birth (May 28) and death anniversary (May 17) of Mysore Vasudevacharya (1865–1961) are being celebrated at his house, on New Sayyaji Rao Road in Agrahara, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on May 17 at 10.30 am.</p><p>According to a press note from Mysuru Yadupathy Putty, M L Bharathi and her disciples are celebrating the event, while a descendent of Vasudevacharya’s family - Deepika Madhav Pandurangi - will give a brief presentation on the life and achievements of Vasudevacharya.</p><p>Putty said, “Vasudevacharya is considered to be a prolific among the post-trinity vaggeyakaras (those who compose lyrics and music together) in the field of Carnatic music. He was a Asthana Vidvan in Mysuru Palace and lived in his house on New Sayyaji Rao Road, near Basaveshvara Circle, where he taught music to many students.”</p><p>“The Sunday event will comprise a brief presentation by Deepika and group singing of the compositions of Acharya and other composers in the lineage of Saint Thyagaraja, to whose parampara Acharya belonged, by Bharathi and her disciples. They will be supported on violin by M R Srikanth and on mridanga by V S Ramesh,” the press note states.</p>.Mysuru to witness music concerts at Vasudevacharya’s heritage house this weekend; details inside.<p>Bharati, a senior music teacher of Mysuru city, was a student of Asthana Vidwan B Shivappa. She has done a Music course from the University Fine Arts College, in Mysuru. </p><p>In her six-decade career, she has trained hundreds of students and has authored textbooks for board music examinations. She has also composed and presented a few music ensembles and group performances, according to the press note.</p><p>Deepika, well-known in ‘Haridasa – sahitya’, has done MCom and MA in Bharatanatya, and a PhD in Dasa Sahitya. She has presented hundreds of lecture-demonstrations on literature, music and cultural treasures of Karnataka. She has composed music for many songs of Haridasas and presented numerous programmes based on them. </p><p>She has penned articles for magazines on Madhva-philosophy and three other books. Deepika is also a compere and has hosted programmes for TV channels. She has composed, directed and lent voice to some 'geetha-rupakas' and dance-dramas.</p>