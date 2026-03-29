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Mysuru cracks down on flex menace amid rising environmental concerns

The Mysore City Corporation is collecting and disposing of 300 tonnes of flex waste per day at its waste management plants.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsenvironmentMysuruHoardingswaste management unit

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