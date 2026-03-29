<p>Mysuru: Amid already existing environmental concerns, despite several government orders and regulations, the proliferation of PVC flexes, banners, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hoardings">hoardings</a> has turned into a huge menace in both urban and rural areas, threatening nature, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health">health</a>, and aesthetics.</p>.<p>Greens, who have been fighting battles against tree felling and other environmental issues, are now all set to launch a mega campaign by partnering with local bodies and leaders to curb this menace holistically.</p>.<p>In Mysuru city alone, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysore</a> City Corporation is collecting and disposing of 300 tonnes of flex waste per day at its waste management plants, according to K S Mruthyunjaya, Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment), Mysore City Corporation.</p>.<p>Flexes dominate public spaces, roads, and circles in various sizes and colours. Apart from advertising and publicity, they are widely used to express admiration for local leaders, friends, and favourite stars. They are put up throughout the year to mark events, festivals, birthdays, and other occasions.</p>.Mysuru to get regional drug testing laboratory.<p><strong>Environment</strong></p><p>Explaining the impact of flexes on nature, M S Vijaya Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Polymer Science and Technology and Chemistry, JSS Science and Technology University, said, “These flexes are made of composite materials comprising PVC, stabilisers, plasticisers, additives, and polyester fabrics. They contain carcinogenic dyes. When exposed to weather, these dyes wash off into soil and water. When burnt, flexes release highly toxic gases and dioxins, contaminating the air first, after which black carbon deposits settle into soil and water.</p>.<p>PVC, as a polymer, may take over 100 years to degrade naturally, breaking down into microplastics. These particles carry toxins into soil and water systems and also become airborne. Plasticisers slowly migrate out of the plastic matrix and leach into soil and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/groundwater">groundwater</a>. Additives often contain heavy metal compounds, contributing to soil and aquatic pollution.”</p>.<p><strong>Health</strong></p><p>Explaining the health impacts, noted physician Dr Sanjeev Rao Girimaji said, “Repeated exposure to toxic substances like dioxins released by PVC flexes over the long term can lead to several health issues such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and cancer. Improperly disposed toxins that leach into soil and water can also cause indirect exposure through crops and livestock. Microplastics can enter the human body through these sources, increasing the risk of cancer and hormonal disruptions.”</p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurates 'Ekatma Manava Darshan' at KSOU in Mysuru.<p><strong>Drive</strong></p><p>Ravi Bale, a writer and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/engineer">engineer</a> associated with Parisara Balaga and Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), is leading the drive against flexes along with leaders like Parashuramegowda and Bhamy V Shenoy.</p>.<p>“Any visible change requires collective effort. Hence, we plan to partner with the Zilla Panchayat, Mysore City Corporation, local leaders, and various bodies and associations to spread awareness about the impact of flexes and curb the menace at every village and ward,” Ravi Bale said.</p>.<p>“Changing mindsets in an effective and impactful way is key. We plan to create jingles, reels, and short films, along with distributing handouts, to raise awareness about reducing the use of banners and switching to alternatives like social media platforms. We also aim to promote productive activities, such as river clean-up drives among youth, to mark events.</p>.<p>We will propose sustainable alternatives for essential flex usage, such as using cotton, khadi materials, and natural colours for printing or painting, similar to practices during the Rajkumar movie era,” he added.</p>.Mysuru: MCC launches Miyawaki method of afforestation at Dattagalli.<p><strong>Action</strong></p><p>Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy issued an order on February 21, directing that permits must be obtained from concerned local bodies before putting up flexes, and that they must be removed immediately after the permitted period, as per the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, and the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964. Violations may attract imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.</p>.<p>MCC AEE Mruthyunjaya informed that Rs 79,000 in fines has been collected in five cases of illegal hoardings since February 21.</p>.<p>Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO S Ukesh Kumar said, “The ZP is taking strict measures to curb the flex menace across all taluks and villages in Mysuru district. I personally receive messages and calls reporting flex locations, and we remove at least 20 to 25 flexes per day in each taluk. We will extend full support to anyone willing to join this effort.”</p>.<p>Meanwhile, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s appeal to fans to avoid using flexes for his birthday has been widely appreciated and has set an example for other leaders and youth.</p>